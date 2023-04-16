Man mauled to death by stray dogs in Aligarh Muslim University campus

Man mauled to death by stray dogs in AMU campus

SP City Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said that a police team rushed to the spot but by then the victim had died

IANS
IANS, Aligarh,
  • Apr 16 2023, 19:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2023, 19:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

A 65-year-old man was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in the premises of Aligarh Muslim University on Sunday.

Safdar Ali, a resident of a locality adjoining the campus, was out on a morning walk in a garden of the Sir Syed Museum when the dogs attacked him, the police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further action will follow, he said.

The incident was recorded in a CCTV camera, a video clip of which surfaced on social media.

There was no immediate response from the university regarding the incident.

