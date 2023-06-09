Man nabbed for shooting dead rival in Delhi cafe

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 09 2023, 16:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2023, 16:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shooting dead a rival gang member inside a south Delhi cafe in a dispute over territory to sell smack, police said on Friday.

Aman alias Babu Lal had allegedly shot dead Kunal on May 6, when Kunal was celebrating a friend's birthday at TDM cafe in south Delhi's Kalkaji, they said.

After the incident, police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on the arrest of Aman, a resident of Sudhar Camp, Kalkaji.

The shooting incident was reported by one Rahul Joshi, a resident of Govindpuri, and an FIR was filed in the matter.

According to his complaint, on May 6, Joshi was celebrating his cousin's birthday with Kunal and a few others at TDM cafe in Kalkaji, when Aman and another man, Gulshan, came there and started beating Kunal, a senior officer said.

During the scuffle, Kunal was stabbed by Gulshan and shot at by Aman Khan, the officer said. Kunal died later of bullet wounds.

In the wake of the killing, police arrested several people but Aman kept evading arrest, till a tip-off was received that he was hiding in Sunlight Colony from where he was nabbed, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

Aman revealed that the row had broken out over territory to sell smack between two rival groups, headed by Dinesh and Niranjan.

Dinesh told Aman that Niranjan and other members of his group, Aryan, Saifi, and Kunal would be gathering at TDM cafe in Govindpuri Extension for a birthday celebration, police said.

Aman along with his few other associates Bhim, Akash, Arif, Uday, Aman Khan, Sachin, and Gulshan went to TDM cafe where they attacked the celebrants and Aman fired at Kunal.

India News
Delhi

