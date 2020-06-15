Man planning to kill ex-lover in Punjab held in Delhi

Man planning to kill ex-lover in Punjab arrested in Delhi

PTI
PTI,
  Jun 15 2020, 05:16 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2020, 05:16 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

A 32-year-old man who was planning to travel to Moga in Punjab to allegedly kill his ex-lover, a married woman, was arrested in outer Delhi's Samaipur Badli area, police said on Sunday.

Lalit Kumar, a resident of Haryana's Panipat, was intercepted on Friday by a team of Delhi police on patrol duty and arrested him after seizing a country-made pistol and a cartridge, officials said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed he was in a relationship with the married woman for two years. He used to meet all her expenses but her demands kept increasing day-by-day despite knowing about his limited income, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said.

To fulfil her demands, Kumar started cheating people with his other associates. The woman left him and he was later arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with cheating cases. He remained in Dasna Jail from September 2019 to January 2020 where he came in contact with one Aman, he said.

After getting out of jail, Kumar was left with very little money. He wanted to avenge the betrayal. So he contacted Aman who provided him with a country-made firearm and a live cartridge. However, before his plan could be executed, he was apprehended by the police, Sharma said. 

