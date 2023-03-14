Man seen throwing currency notes from speeding car in Gurugram

A video went viral that shows a man with a mask on his face throwing currency notes from a running car, on Tuesday, in Gurugram.

According to reports, the man is a YouTuber, named Zorawar Singh Kalsi, who wanted to recreate a scene from a Hindi web-series Farzi.

#WATCH | Haryana: A video went viral where a man was throwing currency notes from his running car in Gurugram. Police file a case in the matter. (Police have verified the viral video) pic.twitter.com/AXgg2Gf0uy — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2023

Police have filed a case in the matter.