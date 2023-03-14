Man seen throwing currency notes from speeding car in Gurugram

Man seen throwing currency notes from speeding car

The accused has been identified as YouTuber Zorawar Singh Kalsi

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 14 2023, 19:04 ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2023, 19:41 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI screengrab

A video went viral that shows a man with a mask on his face throwing currency notes from a running car, on Tuesday, in Gurugram.

According to reports, the man is a YouTuber, named  Zorawar Singh Kalsi, who wanted to recreate a scene from a Hindi web-series Farzi

Police have filed a case in the matter.

 

 

 

 

