Man sentenced to 10 years in jail for raping teenager in UP

A man has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by a local court for raping a teenager here two years ago.
Additional Sessions Judge, Omkar Shukla, on Thursday also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict Sonu Yadav.
Yadav had raped the 15-year old girl on February 15, 2018, Superintendent of Police, Devendra Nath, said.
