Man sentenced to 10 years in jail for raping teenager in UP

Man sentenced to 10 years in jail for raping teenager

PTI
  • Nov 06 2020, 15:22 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2020, 15:22 ist

A man has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by a local court for raping a teenager here two years ago.

Additional Sessions Judge, Omkar Shukla, on Thursday also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict Sonu Yadav.

Yadav had raped the 15-year old girl on February 15, 2018, Superintendent of Police, Devendra Nath, said.

