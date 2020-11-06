Man sentenced to 10 years in jail for raping teenager in UP

A man has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by a local court for raping a teenager here two years ago.

Additional Sessions Judge, Omkar Shukla, on Thursday also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict Sonu Yadav.

Yadav had raped the 15-year old girl on February 15, 2018, Superintendent of Police, Devendra Nath, said.