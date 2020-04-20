Man shoots brother over land dispute in Poonch

Man shoots brother over land dispute in Poonch

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Apr 20 2020, 14:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2020, 14:19 ist
Representative image/Pixabay Image

A man allegedly shot dead his brother over a land dispute in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday, a police officer said.

There was a dispute between two brothers over their land in Mandi belt.

Following clashes, the accused opened fire killing his brother, the officer said.

A case has been registered.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Jammu and Kashmir
Poonch
murder
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

In Germany, Syrians take their torturers to court

In Germany, Syrians take their torturers to court

COVID-19 forces first digital Holocaust Remembrance Day

COVID-19 forces first digital Holocaust Remembrance Day

COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache

COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache

Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip

Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip

Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'

Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'

COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ

COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ

Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?

Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?

Some relief for non-containment zones

Some relief for non-containment zones

Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few

Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few

 