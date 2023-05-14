Man shot dead, another hurt in group clash in Rajasthan's Ajmer

A man was shot dead and another injured in a cross-firing between two groups in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, police said on Sunday.

Jatin Jat, Bhag Chand Jat and Rajesh had gone for dinner at a roadside restaurant on Saturday night when three or four men had a quarrel with them. Some of them opened fire in which Jatin suffered bullet injuries. They also fired in retaliation in which Karan Singh Rajput (25) died, Arai Station House Officer (SHO) Guman Singh said.

Also Read | Gujarat: BJP functionary shot dead while waiting for wife in SUV

He said the body was handed over to the family members on Sunday after post-mortem. No arrest has been made so far, the SHO added.