Man shot dead, another hurt in group clash in Rajasthan

Man shot dead, another hurt in group clash in Rajasthan's Ajmer

The body was handed over to the family members on Sunday after post-mortem

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • May 14 2023, 17:20 ist
  • updated: May 14 2023, 17:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man was shot dead and another injured in a cross-firing between two groups in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, police said on Sunday.

Jatin Jat, Bhag Chand Jat and Rajesh had gone for dinner at a roadside restaurant on Saturday night when three or four men had a quarrel with them. Some of them opened fire in which Jatin suffered bullet injuries. They also fired in retaliation in which Karan Singh Rajput (25) died, Arai Station House Officer (SHO) Guman Singh said.

Also Read | Gujarat: BJP functionary shot dead while waiting for wife in SUV

He said the body was handed over to the family members on Sunday after post-mortem. No arrest has been made so far, the SHO added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rajasthan
India News
Shooting
Ajmer

Related videos

What's Brewing

How visual culture of B'luru hinges on spatial politics

How visual culture of B'luru hinges on spatial politics

Guns fall silent along LoC as border tourism picks up

Guns fall silent along LoC as border tourism picks up

India struggles to eradicate old scourge: Witch hunting

India struggles to eradicate old scourge: Witch hunting

Sherpa climbs Everest 26th time, equals record

Sherpa climbs Everest 26th time, equals record

India plans repatriation of Kohinoor, artifacts from UK

India plans repatriation of Kohinoor, artifacts from UK

Climate change is making cyclones more intense

Climate change is making cyclones more intense

How Karnataka's map changed after Assembly elections

How Karnataka's map changed after Assembly elections

Study pegs age of Saturn's rings at 400 mn yrs old

Study pegs age of Saturn's rings at 400 mn yrs old

 