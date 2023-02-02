Man shot dead following altercation at wedding in UP

Man shot dead following altercation at wedding in UP

According to SHO of Khatauli Police Station Sanjiv Kumar, the deceased was identified as Satish (32)

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar ,
  • Feb 02 2023, 16:17 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2023, 16:17 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

A man was shot dead following a heated exchange of words at a wedding in Antwada village here, following which two people were arrested, police said on Thursday.

According to SHO of Khatauli Police Station Sanjiv Kumar, the deceased was identified as Satish (32).

The companions of the bridegroom had arrived at the wedding and were dancing to DJ music when a confrontation among some people led to the firing of gunshots leading to the death of the man, the police official said.

Two people have been arrested and the body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
Crime
India News

What's Brewing

Aus is removing Queen Elizabeth II's image from $5 note

Aus is removing Queen Elizabeth II's image from $5 note

Beyonce announces first new tour in nearly seven years

Beyonce announces first new tour in nearly seven years

Bangalore: A paradise lost

Bangalore: A paradise lost

What is Hindenburg Research?

What is Hindenburg Research?

Within FFP rules, but Chelsea take huge gamble

Within FFP rules, but Chelsea take huge gamble

DH Toon | FM loosens purse strings in pre-poll Budget

DH Toon | FM loosens purse strings in pre-poll Budget

LoL: Best Memes on Budget 2023

LoL: Best Memes on Budget 2023

 