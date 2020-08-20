Man shot dead in east Delhi; 2 arrested

Man shot dead following argument in east Delhi; 2 arrested

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 20 2020, 07:32 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2020, 07:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two men were arrested on Wednesday after they allegedly shot dead a person and injured another following an argument in east Delhi's Jagatpuri area, police said.

Police received information about the firing incident at Rashid Market in Jagatpuri around 9:30 pm on Tuesday.

The two victims were rushed to a hospital, where Mohammad Israr was declared brought dead. The other, Salman, was undergoing treatment, police said, adding Salman was later referred to the AIIMS.

"During the investigation, police analysed the CCTV footage and apprehended Sumit and Mukseh Taank," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Amit Sharma said.

Sumit has alleged that the victims had attacked his father, following which an argument broke out and they fired at Israr and Salman, police said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
Arrested
shot dead

What's Brewing

DH Radio | The Lead: Anti-defection law, explained

DH Radio | The Lead: Anti-defection law, explained

Tokyo now has transparent public toilets, here's why

Tokyo now has transparent public toilets, here's why

Small wonders: the Vietnamese artist making tiny food

Small wonders: the Vietnamese artist making tiny food

Giant Panda pregnancy cheers US national zoo

Giant Panda pregnancy cheers US national zoo

80 years since Trotsky assassinated by Stalin agent

80 years since Trotsky assassinated by Stalin agent

Asteroid becomes closest ever seen passing Earth: NASA

Asteroid becomes closest ever seen passing Earth: NASA

The Lead: Rahul Khanna on Hollywood, dogs and more

The Lead: Rahul Khanna on Hollywood, dogs and more

 