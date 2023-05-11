Man sitting on footpath ran over by bus in Delhi

Man sitting on footpath ran over by bus in southeast Delhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 11 2023, 22:25 ist
  • updated: May 11 2023, 22:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 36-year-old man sitting on a footpath died after he was hit allegedly by a bus in southeast Delhi's Sunlight Colony area on Thursday, police said.

Ramakant, a resident of Sonu Vihar in Uttar Pradesh, was taken to a hospital after the accident near a flyover at Sarai Kale Khan traffic signal but was declared brought dead, they said.

A senior police official said the bus having a UP registration number was coming from Ghaziabad. It first hit the flyover pillar, then collided with an auto-rickshaw and then ran over Ramakant, who was sitting on the footpath.

The auto driver and a bystander, identified as Laddan Yadav, a resident of Sarai Kale Khan, were injured in the accident, he added. A police team inspected the accident site and seized the bus as well as the auto.

"We have registered a case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) at Sunlight Colony police station," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said. 

The bus driver fled from the sport after the accident.

Police officials are scanning CCTV footage to identify the bus driver and teams have been formed to nab him.

Footpath
India News
Delhi
Bus accident
Road accident

