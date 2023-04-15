Delhi: Man slits wife’s throat over affair suspicion

Man slits wife’s throat over suspicion of having extramarital affair in Delhi’s Roop Nagar

The woman was rushed to the Hindu Rao Hospital, where she is currently admitted in the ICU and her condition is critical, police officials said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 15 2023, 19:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2023, 20:01 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man allegedly slit his wife's throat with a sharp object after he suspected her of having an extramarital affair in north Delhi's Roop Nagar area on Saturday morning, police said.

The victim, identified as Chanchal, is undergoing treatment at a hospital and her condition is stated to be critical, they said.

Police said they received information regarding the incident at around 10 am.

Also Read | Elderly couple found dead with slit throats in Delhi; daughter-in-law in police net

The accused, Rinku, slit his wife’s throat with a sharp object, a senior police officer said.

She was rushed to Hindu Rao Hospital where she is currently admitted in the ICU and her condition is stated to be critical, he said.

According to the police, a preliminary inquiry has revealed that the accused, Rinku, suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair. The couple often fought and shared a strained relationship.

Chanchal works as a warden at a girls’ paying guest in Kamla Nagar, the officer said.

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and efforts are being made to nab the accused, he added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Delhi
Crime
Attempt to murder
Crimes against women

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bad Bunny makes history with sweeping Coachella set

Bad Bunny makes history with sweeping Coachella set

Guitarist Mark Sheehan of Irish band The Script dies

Guitarist Mark Sheehan of Irish band The Script dies

Kenya launches first operational satellite into orbit

Kenya launches first operational satellite into orbit

Ritchie sued for contract breach over 'The Gentlemen'

Ritchie sued for contract breach over 'The Gentlemen'

Kanye reportedly cancels plan to run for US presidency

Kanye reportedly cancels plan to run for US presidency

‘Yentamma’, Bollywood and its south Indians

‘Yentamma’, Bollywood and its south Indians

The blossom-headed parakeet

The blossom-headed parakeet

The souring of personal relationships

The souring of personal relationships

Arming the world and aiming high

Arming the world and aiming high

K'taka: New member joins Bannerghatta's zebra club

K'taka: New member joins Bannerghatta's zebra club

 