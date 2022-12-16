Man spying for Pak's ISI arrested in Chandigarh

Man spying for Pak's ISI arrested in Chandigarh

Tapinder Singh, who lived in Sector 40 here, was arrested by the Punjab Police's State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) on Wednesday

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Dec 16 2022, 06:51 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2022, 06:51 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man was arrested for allegedly supplying information about important government buildings in Punjab to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence, police said on Thursday.

Tapinder Singh, who lived in Sector 40 here, was arrested by the Punjab Police's State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) on Wednesday, they said.

Singh was produced before a Mohali court, which remanded him to four-day police custody, a police official said.

He had been supplying information about important government buildings in Punjab to the ISI for the last four years, he said.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, the official said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Chandigarh
ISI

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Seeing red over saffron bikini

DH Toon | Seeing red over saffron bikini

Bengaluru's annual cake show to have 28 edible delights

Bengaluru's annual cake show to have 28 edible delights

Why do we destroy homes of world’s creatures? Dinner

Why do we destroy homes of world’s creatures? Dinner

Infosys@40- A success story that inspires millions

Infosys@40- A success story that inspires millions

SRK to appear during FIFA Word Cup final

SRK to appear during FIFA Word Cup final

One radio links Uttarakhand tribe to the world

One radio links Uttarakhand tribe to the world

Verstappen to the Max in dominant 2022 F1 season

Verstappen to the Max in dominant 2022 F1 season

End of Indiana Jones era for US museums with looted art

End of Indiana Jones era for US museums with looted art

Watch the stars dazzle at Hanle Dark Sky Reserve

Watch the stars dazzle at Hanle Dark Sky Reserve

 