Man spying for Pak's ISI arrested in Chandigarh

A man was arrested for allegedly supplying information about important government buildings in Punjab to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence, police said on Thursday.
Tapinder Singh, who lived in Sector 40 here, was arrested by the Punjab Police's State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) on Wednesday, they said.
Singh was produced before a Mohali court, which remanded him to four-day police custody, a police official said.
He had been supplying information about important government buildings in Punjab to the ISI for the last four years, he said.
Further investigation in the matter is underway, the official said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | Seeing red over saffron bikini
Bengaluru's annual cake show to have 28 edible delights
Why do we destroy homes of world’s creatures? Dinner
Infosys@40- A success story that inspires millions
SRK to appear during FIFA Word Cup final
One radio links Uttarakhand tribe to the world
Verstappen to the Max in dominant 2022 F1 season
End of Indiana Jones era for US museums with looted art
Watch the stars dazzle at Hanle Dark Sky Reserve