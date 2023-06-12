Man stabbed repeatedly for asking youth to smoke outside shop; accused arrested

A 38-year-old man was stabbed multiple times with a pair of scissors allegedly by an inebriated person who was asked not to smoke cigarettes inside a barber shop in southwest Delhi, police said on Monday.
The incident occurred in southwest Delhi's Kishangarh village on Sunday and the accused has been arrested, they said.
Also Read: Youth dies after being stabbed multiple times in Delhi's Kalyanpuri
Abhay Kumar had gone for a haircut when Mohit Mahlawat (22), the landlord's son, entered the barber shop. He was intoxicated and was smoking a cigarette. Kumar asked him to smoke outside the shop, which sparked a quarrel between the two, a senior police official said.
In a fit of rage, Mahlawat stabbed Kumar multiple times with a pair of scissors kept in the shop. Kumar sustained nine injuries all over his body, including four on his chest, he said.
The victim was rushed to a hospital and his condition was now stated to be stable, the official added.
Based on the victim's statement, a case has been registered under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Kishangarh police station and the accused was arrested, he added.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Cyclone Biparjoy: How and why cyclones are named?
This temple in Mumbai does not have a permanent idol
Dutch vlogger harassed in Bengaluru, video goes viral
Who is Sini Shetty, India's Miss World representative?
Matheran emerges as Mumbaikars' favourite vacation spot
RBI right again to peg interest rates
Marriages in China slump to historic low
How Tihar inmates are softening hard-knock life