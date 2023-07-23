Man swept away by strong currents of Kali Bein in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Man swept away by strong currents in Punjab

A 51-year-old man was swept away by the strong currents of the Kali Bein rivulet here following heavy rains, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening when Mohinder Pal of Alampur village here, along with some villagers, went near the Kali Bein rivulet, which was in spate due to heavy rains in the area, Dasuya Station House Officer Balwinder Singh said.

When Pal entered the water, he was swept away in the strong currents of the rivulet, Singh said.

The people accompanying Pal failed to save him, he added.

The SHO said efforts are under way to trace the victim.

