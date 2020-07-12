Man tests positive for Covid-19 after death in Jammu, toll reaches 17

A 58-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus after his death at a hospital here, taking the total fatalities to 17, officials said on Sunday.

The critically ill patient, hailing from Simbal Morh, was admitted in the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital here on Friday and died the next day, the officials said.

They said the deceased was suffering from lung disease and his test for coronavirus came positive several hours after his death. His body was cremated in accordance with the set protocol in the presence of his family members this morning.

His death raised the Covid-19 related fatalities in the Jammu region to 17. He is the 10th person to die of the infection in Jammu district, while the rest of the seven deaths have taken place in Doda (two) and Udhampur, Kathua, Rajouri, Poonch and Samba (one each).

The Jammu region has recorded a total of 2,181 Covid-19 cases till Saturday evening. While 1,468 patients have recovered, 697 are still undergoing treatment at various facilities in different districts.

Meanwhile, the Janipur police station in Jammu was closed for public on Sunday after an Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) was tested positive for Covid-19.

As per a notice at the entrance gate of the police station, the building has been turned into a quarantine centre following detection of the Covid-19 case.

A police official said the police station has been kept out of bounds for the public for the time being as all the policemen posted there are being tested for coronavirus as a precautionary measure.

In another related development, the officials said district magistrate, Jammu, Sushma Chauhan had declared four localities as containment zones after fresh coronavirus cases were reported from these areas.

The localities include Ustad Mohalla, Gole Pulli Vikas Lane in Talab Tillo (municipal ward number 30 and 31) and camp gole Gujral, the officials said, adding that strict lockdown restrictions were imposed in the areas to prevent the spread of the infection.