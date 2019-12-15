Man thrashed in Delhi for selling biryani

In a bizarre example of intolerance, a 43-year-old man in Delhi was beaten up by some people, for allegedly selling biryani, according to an NDTV report. The footage of the thrashing has been widely circulated in social media.

It can be seen in the video clip that the man was mercilessly thrashed and abused by a group of men while no one came forward to help him. As per the NDTV report, the man was assaulted for selling biryani. A case has been filed and search is going on to catch the perpetrators.

#WATCH Greater Noida: A 43-year-old man Lokesh being beaten up by some men, allegedly for selling biryani in Rabupura area. pic.twitter.com/iOfXWuDUiM — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 15, 2019

In a conversation with ANI, Ranvijay Singh, SP Greater Noida said, "We saw the video yesterday and then the investigation was initiated. The victim was identified and called to the police station for all the details. Case registered against 3 men. Incident took place in Rabupura area. Search for the accused is underway."