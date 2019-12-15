Man thrashed in Delhi for selling biryani

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 15 2019, 13:02pm ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2019, 13:02pm ist
Representative image. (Photo credit: Getty images)

In a bizarre example of intolerance, a 43-year-old man in Delhi was beaten up by some people, for allegedly selling biryani, according to an NDTV report. The footage of the thrashing has been widely circulated in social media. 

It can be seen in the video clip that the man was mercilessly thrashed and abused by a group of men while no one came forward to help him. As per the NDTV report, the man was assaulted for selling biryani. A case has been filed and search is going on to catch the perpetrators. 

In a conversation with ANI, Ranvijay Singh, SP Greater Noida said, "We saw the video yesterday and then the investigation was initiated. The victim was identified and called to the police station for all the details. Case registered against 3 men. Incident took place in Rabupura area. Search for the accused is underway." 

