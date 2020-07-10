Man threatens to ‘blow up’ Rajasthan CM, arrested

Man threatens to ‘blow up’ Rajasthan chief minister, arrested

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jul 10 2020, 19:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2020, 19:38 ist
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. File Photo. Credit: AFP Photo

 A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly threatening to blow up Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with a bomb, police said.

The accused, identified as Lokesh Kumar Meena, was nabbed soon after he made the threatening call to the police control room, they said.

"Special teams were formed to nab the accused. His location was traced in Papad village of Jamwa Ramgarh area. Local police was alerted to take action," DCP (Jaipur South) Manoj Kumar said.

He said the mobile phone from which the accused called the police saying he will blow up the chief minister has been seized.

The man was brought to Vidhyakpuri police station and is being interrogated, a police officer said.

The accused is preparing for competitive exams and the reason behind making such a call is being probed, he said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rajasthan
Jaipur
Ashok Gehlot

What's Brewing

Dubey Case:'Driver tried to avoid cattle, car capsized'

Dubey Case:'Driver tried to avoid cattle, car capsized'

The rise and fall of Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey

The rise and fall of Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey

Took Hydroxychloroquine and it worked, says Bolsonaro

Took Hydroxychloroquine and it worked, says Bolsonaro

Scientists find new formula to calculate dog's age

Scientists find new formula to calculate dog's age

Fair and unlovely: India confronts dark-skin bias

Fair and unlovely: India confronts dark-skin bias

 