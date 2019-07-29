Man Vs Wild: Drunk UP man in hospital for biting snake

Man Vs Wild: Drunk UP man in hospital for biting snake

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 29 2019, 14:36pm ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2019, 20:50pm ist
DH File Photo (for representation only).

In a bizarre incident, a man reportedly bit a snake and left behind some grisly remains.

It happened in Uttar Pradesh. The man, identified as Raj Kumar, was taken to a hospital, in serious condition.

Kumar had bitten the snake in a drunk state in an effort to stop the reptile from entering his house, according to reports.

Dr. Rahul Varshney, posted at Etah District Hospital, said, "Yesterday a youth was brought here. He was in an inebriated state. The family members had also brought the pieces of the snake. They said the man bit the snake after it attacked first. However, when I examined, I found no signs of snakebite."

Varshney said he had advised Rajkumar's parents to take him to Aligarh or Agra for treatment.

India neglects snakebites despite 50K deaths each year. 

This is not the first reported case in India of a man biting a snake. In May this year, a 60-year-old man in Gujarat grabbed a snake that approached him, was bitten, and bit the reptile in retaliation. He succumbed to his injuries. The snake also died.

 

snake
Comments (+)
 