Man Vs Wild: Drunk UP man in hospital for biting snake

In a bizarre incident, a man reportedly bit a snake and left behind some grisly remains.

It happened in Uttar Pradesh. The man, identified as Raj Kumar, was taken to a hospital, in serious condition.

Kumar had bitten the snake in a drunk state in an effort to stop the reptile from entering his house, according to reports.

Dr. Rahul Varshney, posted at Etah District Hospital, said, "Yesterday a youth was brought here. He was in an inebriated state. The family members had also brought the pieces of the snake. They said the man bit the snake after it attacked first. However, when I examined, I found no signs of snakebite."

Varshney said he had advised Rajkumar's parents to take him to Aligarh or Agra for treatment.

Etah: A man in an intoxicated condition bit a snake into pieces after it bit him, last night. Dr NP Singh, Etah, says, "His condition is serious. He has been referred to another hospital." pic.twitter.com/PECsGqtvGJ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 29, 2019

India neglects snakebites despite 50K deaths each year.

This is not the first reported case in India of a man biting a snake. In May this year, a 60-year-old man in Gujarat grabbed a snake that approached him, was bitten, and bit the reptile in retaliation. He succumbed to his injuries. The snake also died.