Man walks with daughter's body on cot for 35 km in Madhya Pradesh, video goes viral

A man in Madhya Pradesh was forced to carry the body of his 16-year-old daughter on a cot for 35 km, so that police authorities could conduct a post-mortem. A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media.

The teenager died by suicide on May 5. After this, the police reached their house in Gadai village and ordered the family to bring the body for an autopsy to a hospital 35 km away.

Dhirapati Singh Gond had to walk for almost seven hours from Gadai village to the hospital in Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh. The family couldn’t arrange a vehicle to transport the body due to financial constraints. So, Gond and a few villagers decided to walk the distance.

They did not receive any aid from the authorities. Gond told NDTV, "We started around 9 am, reached the hospital around 4 pm, carrying the cot on our shoulders... now we are feeling unwell... such a big problem, but nobody offered a solution."

Later, police official Arun Singh said it was not possible for them to arrange a vehicle as no budget was allotted to the department for transporting bodies to the post-mortem centre.