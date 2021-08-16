Man, woman set themselves on fire in front of Supreme Court

Man, woman set themselves on fire in front of SC

A man and a woman set themselves ablaze in front of the Supreme Court complex on Monday, but were rescued by police and bystanders and rushed to a hospital. Their motive was yet unclear.

Panic broke out outside gate number D at around 12.20 pm after the duo tried to get into the top court premises. Spotting that the duo had set themselves ablaze, Delhi Police personnel rushed to their rescue. Water was poured on the woman who was engulfed in flames and she fell on the ground. A group of persons, along with the police personnel, then rushed to rescue the man.

The police immediately rushed the duo to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital for treatment.

The man appears to have sustained burn injuries on his leg. In a video, he could be seen covered with a heavy blanket.

The two have not been identified so far, and Delhi Police are probing the matter to ascertain the reason behind their action.

