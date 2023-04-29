Man working for terrorists booked under PSA in J&K

Man working for terrorists booked under PSA in J&K’s Rajouri

Police said aggressive counter-insurgency operations are going on in the district

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Apr 29 2023, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2023, 22:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An alleged overground worker (OGW) of terrorists was booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Saturday, police said.

Waqar Hussain Bajran, a resident of Bhanghai village in Thanamandi Tehsil, has been booked under the PSA for facilitating the movement of terrorists, police said in a statement.

The PSA is an administrative law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.

Also Read | Two Pak intruders apprehended along LoC in J-K’s Poonch

“The accused indulged in anti-national activities and was working as an active guide-cum-facilitator for terrorist organisations till his arrest. Earlier, he had visited gulf countries including Saudi Arabia where he came into contact with militant organisations and was actively involved in providing logistics support to terrorist outfits,” the statement said.

It said a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was registered against Bajran at police station Thanamandi.

“Keeping in view the activities of the accused as he poses a threat to the security of the state and under these circumstances he was ordered to be detained under PSA,” the statement said.

It said aggressive counter-insurgency operations are going on in the district with strict steps being taken against those facilitating terrorists in any way.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Jammu and Kashmir
PSA
Public Safety Act

Related videos

What's Brewing

Korean waves whet an appetite for curls

Korean waves whet an appetite for curls

Pro-Putin bikers launch rally bound for Berlin

Pro-Putin bikers launch rally bound for Berlin

All thanks to ChatGPT, robotic dog answers questions

All thanks to ChatGPT, robotic dog answers questions

Duo swim in Brahmaputra for record 12 hours non-stop

Duo swim in Brahmaputra for record 12 hours non-stop

Flying tractors are a window into farming’s future

Flying tractors are a window into farming’s future

'I m terrible at partner work in dance': Hrithik Roshan

'I m terrible at partner work in dance': Hrithik Roshan

Indian-Americans' political clout growing amid 2024 run

Indian-Americans' political clout growing amid 2024 run

Abhilash Tomy is 1st Indian to finish Golden Globe Race

Abhilash Tomy is 1st Indian to finish Golden Globe Race

New Zealand fights to save its flightless national bird

New Zealand fights to save its flightless national bird

Pampered summers

Pampered summers

 