Man works hard to make wife SDM, gets cheated by her in UP

A Grade IV level government employee claimed that he worked hard and saved money to send his 'meritorous' wife to a prestigious coaching to crack competitive exam. The wife cracks the state civil services exam but and after that stops staying in touch with her husband and allegedly starts an 'affair' with a senior police officer.

The husband, identified as Alok Maurya, has since been running from one official to another seeking justice and reunion with the woman, Jyoti Maurya, who is currently the general manager of a state owned sugar mill.

The matter has triggered a chain reaction from men across Uttar Pradesh as they are withdrawing their wives from the coaching institutions, where they had been studying to crack competitive exams.

Also Read | Woman jumps off 2nd floor after family refuses marriage with 'Telegram' friend

On Wednesday the state government suspended home guard commandant Manish Dubey, who had allegedly been having an affair with Jyoti Maurya, after a few audio clips, purportedly containing conversations between the two and in which Dubey was allegedly heard asking Jyoti to file for divorce from Alok, went viral on social media.

According to the sources, the home guard commandant was also heard using words like 'thikane lagane, raste se hata do, kahani khatam kar do' (remove from the way) in his conversation with Jyoti. Alok had earlier lodged a complaint with the senior home guard department officials alleging that Manish and Jyoti had been 'conspiring' to 'eliminate' him.

Alok, a resident of Prayagraj town and Grade IV level employee in the state Panchayati Raj department, and Jyoti had married in 2010. The couple have two children. According to Alok, Jyoti, who was a good student, wanted to study further and receive coaching to crack competitive exams. ''I ensured that she received the best coaching...I made a lot of sacrifices for that,'' he said.

Jyoti, he said, started avoiding him after she cracked the UP Provincial Civil Services exam and was selected for SDM post in 2015. Jyoti, however, rejected the allegations and claimed that Alok had married her on false pretext and had said that he was an officer. Their matter is now in the family court.

As the Alok-Jyoti matter hogged the limelight on social media, reports of some men, apparently not wanting to meet the fate of Alok, withdrawing their wives, who were studying in coaching institutions in Prayagraj and elsewhere also surfaced on the social media. Although not all the reports were true, in at least two cases, the women approached the cops after their husbands withdrew them from the coaching institutions and refused to pay for their studies.