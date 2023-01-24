Mandate given by people of Delhi strangulated: AAP's Sanjay Singh after MCD House adjournment

AAP MP Sanjay Singh hit out at the BJP, alleging that the mandate given by Delhi's two crore people to Arvind Kejriwal and his party has been "strangulated", as the MCD House was adjourned without electing a mayor amid a chaos on Tuesday.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi could not elect a mayor as its proceedings were adjourned on Tuesday, a second instance of the new House convening for mayoral poll but not being able to complete the process, prompting a protest by Aam Aadmi Party councillors and MLAs.

Addressing his party members inside the MCD House after it was adjourned, the Rajya Sabha MP said the BJP is running away from mayor's election as it is "losing it badly".

"Through the fourth pillar of democracy, I wish to appeal to the Lt Governor, the home minister and the prime minister and people of the country and tell them that the mandate given by two crore people of Delhi to Arvind Kejriwal and AAP has been strangulated," he said.

The's mayor election is not being allowed to take place and the BJP is starting a "very dangerous tradition", Singh alleged.

Later, the AAP also paraded its 151 members in the MCD House -- 135 councillors, 13 MLAs and three MPs -- to prove that it had the numbers in its favour to have a mayor from the party.

There was an unusual security arrangement for the House proceeding with personnel deployed on the Civic Centre premises, and in the House as well.

However, there was a heated discussion between BJP and AAP members following which presiding officer Satya Sharma, a BJP councillor, adjourned the House without holding the poll.

All AAP councillors, their 13 MLAs and three MPs sat in the House and asked BJP councillors come back so that the mayoral polls could be conducted.