'5-day institutional-isolation must for COVID-19 cases'

Mandatory 5-day institutional-quarantine for each COVID-19 case under home-quarantine: Delhi LG Anil Baijal

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 19 2020, 23:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2020, 23:17 ist

Five-day institutional-quarantine has been made mandatory for every COVID-19 patient under home-quarantine in Delhi, Lt Governor Anil Baijal ordered on Friday.

In his order, the LG said that after the five-day institutional-quarantine, asymptomatic COVID-19 patients will be sent for home-isolation.

“Five days institutional quarantine of each case under home-quarantine is to be made mandatory and, thereafter, (they) will be sent for home-isolation, except in cases where symptoms require further hospitalization,” Baijal said in his order.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

However, a Delhi government official said that the decision will only serve to scare away people from getting tested.

According to the government, there are around 8,500 COVID-19 patients in home isolation in Delhi, who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
quarantine facility
Anil Baijal
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

The Lead: Empowering underprivileged children

The Lead: Empowering underprivileged children

In China's vaccine race, shortage of monkeys & weekends

In China's vaccine race, shortage of monkeys & weekends

Marcus Rashford and the footballer of the future

Marcus Rashford and the footballer of the future

'Half of the world's children face violence every year'

'Half of the world's children face violence every year'

Businesses urged to give refugees more jobs in COVID-19

Businesses urged to give refugees more jobs in COVID-19

COVID-19: Follow Karnataka model, Centre tells states

COVID-19: Follow Karnataka model, Centre tells states

 