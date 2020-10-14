'Maneater' leopard shot dead in Uttarakhand

Representative Photo. Credit: Reuters

A maneater leopard, which mauled to death two children in the district within three days, was shot dead by a government-appointed hunter on Wednesday.

The leopard was shot dead on Wednesday morning by Joy Hukil, a well-known shooter of maneater big cats, DFO Narendra Nagar Dharm Singh Meena said.

The big cat had killed a seven-year-old boy at Kasmoli village of Narendra Nagar block on Tuesday evening after lifting him from the courtyard of his home, creating a scare in the area.

It had also killed a girl in the same area on Sunday.

The DFO had issued an order to catch or kill the leopard on Tuesday night itself. 

