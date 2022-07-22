Sisodia an honest man: Kejriwal after L-G's probe order

Manish Sisodia an honest man: CM Arvind Kejriwal after L-G's liquor policy probe order

He claimed that he knows that Manish Sisodia will be arrested soon in a 'made-up' case

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 22 2022, 13:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2022, 13:36 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday came out in support of Manish Sisodia, saying that corruption claims against the Deputy CM are "baseless".

"The whole case is false. I know Sisodia for past 22 years. He is honest. When he became minister, Delhi government schools were in poor condition. He worked day and night to bring them up to a level where a judge's child and a rickshaw driver's child sit together to study," he said. 

"We're not scared of jails, not scared of the noose. They have made several cases against our people. AAP has been growing since its win in Punjab. They cannot see us rise to a national level thus they are resorting to such measures. But nothing will stop us," CM Kejriwal said. 

Slamming the Centre, he said, "The country has a new system now, they decide who to send to jail and then a made-up case is presented."

His reaction comes after Delhi LG V K Saxena recommended a CBI probe into his government's Excise Policy, 2021-22, over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses. 

The new Excise policy 2021-22 was implemented from November 17 last year under which retail licences were given to private bidders for 849 vends across the city divided into 32 zones.

Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal
India News

