Manish Sisodia to move Supreme Court after Delhi High Court dismisses bail plea in excise policy case

The court said the charges against the applicant were serious in nature and the possibility of witnesses being influenced can't be ruled out

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS,
  • May 30 2023, 10:58 ist
  • updated: May 30 2023, 12:38 ist
Manish Sisodia. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is planning to move the Supreme Court against Delhi High Court's decision rejecting his bail plea in the excise policy case.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea for bail moved by the AAP leader saying the charges against him are serious in nature.

A single bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma pronounced the order on the application filed by Sisodia.

The court said the charges against the applicant were serious in nature and the possibility of witnesses being influenced can't be ruled out due to his stature.

The court had reserved the order in the case on May 11.

Sisodia, 51, was arrested by the CBI on February 26, this year.

The CBI had lodged the case on August 17, 2022 under Section 120B of the IPC and Section 7 of the PC Act, 1988.

A total of 15 persons were specifically named in the FIR, including Sisodia, who was the Deputy Chief Minister as well as Excise Minister of the Government of NCT of Delhi (GNCTD), for various irregularities in framing and implementation of the now scrapped excise policy for the year 2021-22. 

 

 

 

