Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till May 12

Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till May 12 in Delhi excise policy case

The case is currently being probed by the CBI

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 27 2023, 14:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2023, 14:54 ist
Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia till May 12 in the Excise policy case. 

The case is currently being probed by the CBI. 

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Manish Sisodia
Delhi
AAP
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

TTD uses 3 tonnes of flowers for annual Pushpayagam

TTD uses 3 tonnes of flowers for annual Pushpayagam

102-yr-old convicted Nazi guard dies awaiting appeal

102-yr-old convicted Nazi guard dies awaiting appeal

B'luru man kills father for refusing money for liquor

B'luru man kills father for refusing money for liquor

One killed as fight over girl ends in tragedy

One killed as fight over girl ends in tragedy

Andhra school text books now available in PDF format

Andhra school text books now available in PDF format

Brazilian dictionary adds Pelé as synonym of best

Brazilian dictionary adds Pelé as synonym of best

 