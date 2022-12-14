Manish Tewari moves adjournment notice in LS on Chinese transgressions

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday gave an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha on the issue of Chinese transgressions.

"A detailed discussion on the grave situation at the border with China in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh. This is the first physical clash between the two armies since August 2020 which took place at Rinchen La in eastern Ladakh."

The notice from Tewari says that the Defence Minister gave a statement. "However, there are crucial questions that need to be asked: Why are these clashes happening, first Galwan and now Yangtse? What do the Chinese want? Is the Government aware of Chinese mal-intentions? Have we lost any territory to the Chinese as a result of these aggressions, if so, how much and how does the government plan to get it back? Bilateral trade trade with China is at an all-time high. "

He said, "Between 2020 to the present, imports from China have nearly doubled from $27.3 billion to $52.4 billion. That the Chinese are attempting to come inside Indian territory is a portentous sign. From Eastern Ladakh, the Chinese seem to be eyeing Arunachal and the 2,500 KM Eastern Sector of the LAC. Reports suggest that China has built massive infrastructure and there is additional troop buildup on the LAC."

He alleged that at least three additional PLA brigades are reportedly deployed at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). There are also reported concerns about major gaps in military deployment in certain border areas of Arunachal Pradesh.

These clashes are in addition to what has been happening in Eastern Ladakh where, despite multiple rounds of talks, 16 in total, China has vehemently refused to vacate areas it reportedly occupied after the major clash on May 5, 2020.

The notice mentions that the crises in areas such as Depsang and Demchok remain unresolved. Locals that had hitherto travelled to the Charding La-Nilung Nalla Junction have been denied access by the Chinese. Graziers have also been blocked from accessing the area.

China has, in the meantime, reportedly built substantial military infrastructure all across the Line of Actual Control. China is unwilling to restore the status quo ante in Ladakh, a situation that puts India at a massive disadvantage. This issue concerns India's sovereignty, its dignity, its very place in the world as an independent and sovereign nation.

"This House has spent a mere five minutes on this crucial issue. I urge the government to take this matter with utmost seriousness and have a detailed discussion in Parliament with regard to the border situation with China.

"I, hereby, request permission to raise this matter," Tewari's notice said.