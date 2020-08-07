Manoj Sinha takes over as new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir

Manoj Sinha takes over as new LG of Jammu and Kashmir

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 07 2020, 12:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2020, 13:00 ist
Manoj Sinha. Credit: PTI

Former Union Minister Manoj Sinha was administered the oath of office on Friday as he took over as new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sinha was appointed as the LG of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday after incumbent LG G C Murmu resigned from his position.

 

Manoj Sinha
Jammu and Kashmir
G C Murmu

