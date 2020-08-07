Manoj Sinha takes over as new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir

Former Union Minister Manoj Sinha was administered the oath of office on Friday as he took over as new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.
Sinha was appointed as the LG of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday after incumbent LG G C Murmu resigned from his position.
The unique US failure to control the novel coronavirus
Time to throw light on Bengaluru's power heritage
World's 3 hottest Julys happened in the last five years
What we know so far about Covid-19 and children
The Lead: Assam engulfed by flood and Covid-19
Way to measure magnetic field of solar corona found