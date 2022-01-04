Manoj Tiwari tests positive for Covid-19

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 04 2022, 12:07 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2022, 12:07 ist
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday said he has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a series of tweets, he said, "Could not attend the Uttarakhand-Rudrapur campaigning yesterday as I was not feeling well from January 2 night. I have tested positive for Covid-19. Taking precautions, I had isolated myself yesterday only."

Read more: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests positive for Covid-19

"Please take care of yourselves and your family."

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that he had also tested positive for Covid-19, adding that he was isolating at home and had mild symptoms.

He, too, was campaigning in the poll-bound state of Uttarakhand till Monday.

Both the BJP and AAP are campaigning extensively in the poll-bound states where Assembly elections will be held this year.

Triggered by the Omicron variant, the Covid-19 situation in Delhi is deteriorating on a daily basis.

On Monday, the national capital recorded 4,099 fresh infections, while the positivity rate stood at 6.89 per cent. Both are the highest since May 18, 2021, when the city logged 4,482 fresh cases at a test positivity rate of 6.89 per cent.

The capital has, so far, detected 351 Omicron cases, of which 57 have been discharged from the hospital.

