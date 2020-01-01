Man's 2 wives agree on splitting days to spend with him

In a bid to avoid confrontation and ensure that all of them lived peacefully, a man, who had two wives, in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad town, about 350 kilometres from here, agreed to distribute his days among them.

The unique agreement was reached at between the wives and the hubby at a family counselling centre in the town on Tuesday.

According to the reports, Aslam (name changed), a resident of the town, had married again two years back after there was no issue from first wife. Interestingly it was his first wife, who had asked him to have a second wife, reports said.

Initially they all lived happily together but the relations between the two women turned sour a few months after the second marriage. They would often quarrel and even trade blows, reports said.

Aslam finally approached the police and apprised them of the matter. The cops sent him to the family counselling centre, which conducted several rounds of counselling of the two wives.

An agreement was finally thrashed out according to which the hubby would be distributing his days between the two wives. ''It was agreed that the hubby would be living with the two wives alternately....each of the wives will have alternate days with Aslam,'' said Sandhya Rawat, the in-charge of the counselling centre.

She said that the husband also agreed to allow both of them to live under one roof though in separate sections of the house to avoid any bickering.