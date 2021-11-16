Mansukh Mandaviya arrives in bicycle for Health Pavillion inauguration

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya led a bicycle rally to Pragati Maidan to inaugurate the Health Ministry's pavilion at India International Trade Fair on Tuesday.

He said the purpose of the health pavilion is to create awareness and highlight the importance of "Total Health" which is synonymous with affordable health care.

"For us, health is not trade but for Total Health, people should get good facilities. This is what we desire," Mandaviya said.

"Total Health starts with preventive care. For example fit India, yoga, Khelo India are part of Total Health. Ayushman Bharat -Health and Wellness centres are the backbone of our health system," the minister said.

He announced a month-long campaign as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to create awareness about preventable diseases.

"As per the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, jan bhagidari has played a very critical role in India's fight against Covid-19," Mandaviya said.

On 'Press Day', Mandaviya expressed gratitude to the media for removing vaccine hesitancy and dispelling rumours.

A total of 113 crore vaccination doses have been administered with the support of various stakeholders, he added.

Talking about partnership with the private sector in providing healthcare, he said, "Competition will help in providing affordable prices."

The health minister said under the guidance and leadership of the prime minister, the country is moving in the direction of Total Health.

He also highlighted the importance of health and wellness centres in screening and early detection of diseases.

"MBBS seats have doubled and PG seats also increased. We need more doctors and we are investing in hospitals to increase the doctor-patients ratio also,” he said.

"The Ayushman Bharat digital mission is a revolution and will help us in digital records keeping. As a part of Azadi ka Amrit mahotsav, we will be launching a drive to register for Ayushman Bharat digital mission," the minister said.

The Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission has been launched recently by the prime minister to deal with any future pandemic and for strengthening health infrastructure, Mandaviya said.

