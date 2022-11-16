Many Kashmiri scribes resign after militants' threats

Days after The Resistance Front (TRF) militant outfit issued online threats to journalists several Srinagar-based scribes announced their resignations and disassociation from the media houses, they were working in.

Three reporters published resignations letters on their social media handles to avoid any trouble after terrorists threatened anyone working for three media houses in Srinagar.

“I announce my resignation from Reporter’s position and dissociation from Media House ……… W.E.F from today 14 Nov 2022 (sic),” one of the scribes posted on his Twitter handle.

Another scribe posted: “I have been reporting about civic issues, water, drains, and transport. I have never reported anything on army or covered any army function so far. Yet they have branded me as an Army informer.”

Police said TRF, an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Toiba, is behind the threats. An FIR under the anti-terror law UAPA has already been registered by the police and investigations have been launched.

More than two dozen journalists, including editors of two prominent local English dailies, have been labelled as “agents of police, army and intelligence agencies” in threat posters that surfaced on social media in the name of “The Kashmir Fight.”

In its latest threat post, TRF has warned all employees and journalists of three media houses of attacks.

“The employees, and journalists working with these traitorous media houses will be targeted as their so-called employers are on the forefront of the anti-Kashmir struggle cause. To the families of those working in these traitorous media houses we want convey to them that the Resistance Fighters won’t be responsible if anything happens to those attached with these bloody outlets,” the threat posted on Twitter reads.

The threat posters have caused panic among the journalist fraternity in Kashmir in general and scribes associated with the three media houses in particular. While a few of them have posted their resignations on social media, others are not attending their offices due to fear.

“My family is so scared that they don’t allow me to even venture out of my room after seeing the threat list. I am not able to understand what to do. If I leave my job, how will I feed my family? If I don’t then …..,” one of the journalists, whose name has surfaced in the list, said on the condition of anonymity.