Marriage firm fails to play cupid; fined Rs 50,000

After failing to act cupid and find a bridegroom for a doctor-client, a matrimonial website has been ordered by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum to refund Rs 50,000 with 9 per cent interest and Rs 12,000 as compensation and litigation expenses to the aggrieved party, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

This came after Surinder Pal Singh Chahal from Mohali filed a case alleging that 'Wedding Wishes' couldn't provide the required bridegroom profile for his daughter, the r report stated.

"All these absurd profiles were nothing but a waste for the complainant. All this has not only wasted the precious time of the complainant but also caused them gross mental agony and physical harassment. The Opposite Party has miserably failed in their professional services by not providing a suitable match for the girl which leads to inordinate delay in fixation of her marriage," Hindustan Times quoted the forum's decision after hearing the arguments.

The doctor had signed an agreement with the agency after paying a fee of Rs 50,000 for registration under the category of "royal member."

However, the report also stated that the agency had pleaded the profiles were forwarded according to the service agreement. It was only meant to upload matching profiles as per the references mentioned in the form.

