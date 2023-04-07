UP: Marriage hall denied to Dalit, owner booked

Marriage hall owner booked for cancelling Dalit wedding reservation in UP

The hall owner, Raees Abbasi, refuted the allegations while police assured the family that the wedding will take place at the venue

PTI
PTI, Meerut,
  • Apr 07 2023, 19:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2023, 19:15 ist
Representative Image. Credit: istock photo

The owner of a marriage hall here was booked for allegedly cancelling a reservation after realising that the groom was a Dalit.

The hall owner, Raees Abbasi, refuted the allegations while police assured the family that the wedding will take place at the venue.

Circle Officer of the area, Ruchita Chaudhary, said, "A local resident, one Jaideep, had booked the hall of Raees Abbasi for the marriage of his sister scheduled for April 9."

"When Abbasi came to know that the groom is a Valmiki (Scheduled Caste community), he informed me that the reservation has been cancelled and I should look for another venue," Jaideep said in his complaint.

According to Chaudhary, an FIR against Abbasi was lodged at the Khar Khauda police station.

Also Read: Beware of SP: Mayawati tells Dalits, OBCs, Muslims

"We have also assured the family members of Jaideep that the marriage will take place at the same venue. We are in talks with the management of the marriage hall," said the officer.

Abbasi said he did not cancel the booking but was averse to the cooking of non-vegetarian food at the venue.

"I only opposed the cooking of non-vegetarian food at the venue. I neither said any caste-related thing to anyone nor was the booking cancelled," he told PTI.

