Masked man with bomb loots Rs 24L from Rajasthan bank

Masked man with bomb loots Rs 24 lakh from Rajasthan bank

The accused fled away from the spot after locking the bank's main gate.

PTI
PTI, Sikar,
  • Jul 06 2023, 18:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2023, 18:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A masked man carrying a bomb barged into a private bank here and looted Rs 24 lakh cash after threatening its staff, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Yes Bank located in Harsawa village of this Rajasthan district.

The man had threatened to detonate the bomb if the staff failed to give him money, they said.

Read | Four arrested in robbery of jewellery salesman at gunpoint in Delhi

According to police, one of the employees gave him Rs 1.25 lakh, but the miscreant demanded more money following which he entered the cashier room and stashed his bag with cash.

The accused fled away from the spot after locking the bank's main gate.

"There were no customers inside the bank at the time of the incident. The miscreant had threatened the employees to detonate the bomb that he was carrying. He fled away with Rs 24 lakh cash. The matter is being investigated," Fatehpur SHO Krishna Kant said.

CCTV cameras installed in the bank and nearby areas are being searched, he added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Crime
Rajasthan
robbery

Related videos

What's Brewing

How is animal world suffering from climate change?

How is animal world suffering from climate change?

Haryana allows restaurants to open 24×7

Haryana allows restaurants to open 24×7

Assam designer shows local culture through 'toy story'

Assam designer shows local culture through 'toy story'

Bengaluru to Mumbai — how cities can tackle flooding

Bengaluru to Mumbai — how cities can tackle flooding

Netflix premiere of Sudip Sharma's 'Kohrra' on July 15

Netflix premiere of Sudip Sharma's 'Kohrra' on July 15

MP CM Chouhan washes feet of urination incident victim

MP CM Chouhan washes feet of urination incident victim

Soil health crisis: Reforms needed for sustainability

Soil health crisis: Reforms needed for sustainability

 