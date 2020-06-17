Masks, with Narendra Modi's face, sell like hotcakes in Bhopal

In India, according to the the Centre’s guidelines, wearing masks in public places as a COVID-19 precautionary measure is mandatory. People have already started getting creative with this new wardrobe essential by opting for masks with ethnic patterns, or matching their outfits or those with funky prints and messages masks, etc. Keeping up with the mask hullabaloo, COVID-19 masks with the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders are selling like hotcakes at a garment store in Madhya Pradesh.

Customers buying masks to protect themselves against COVID-19 infection can now choose from a plethora of other leaders, like Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, his predecessor Kamal Nath or even Rahul Gandhi.

News agency ANI on Twitter reported that Kunal Pariyani, a clothes seller in Bhopal, has been doing brick business by selling cloth masks which have PM Narendra Modi’s and Rahul Gandhi’s face on them, among other politicians.

Kunal Pariyani, a clothes seller,from Bhopal, is selling cloth masks with PM Modi's face printed on it. He says,"I've sold about 500-1000 Modi masks till now&demand for it is high. Masks featuring our CM also popular. I also have masks with images of Rahul Gandhi&Kamal Nath ji". pic.twitter.com/HU8owhrRgy — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2020

"I've sold about 500-1000 Modi masks till now and the demand is high. Masks with our CM's face are also popular. I also have masks with images of Rahul Gandhi and Kamal Nath ji," Kunal Pariyani told ANI.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the worst hit states with nearly 11,000 COVID-19 cases and 476 deaths. With restrictions eased after nearly two months of lockdown, masks are being strictly enforced in the state.

The World Health Organization (WHO) updated its guidelines for countries earlier this month and advised “governments to encourage the general public to wear masks where there is a widespread transmission and physical distancing is difficult, such as on public transport, in shops or in other confined or crowded environments”.