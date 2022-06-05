Massive fire breaks out in Jammu police station

Massive fire breaks out in Jammu police station, several seized vehicles gutted

The fire broke out in an open area housing the seized vehicles around 1:50 am after an overhead power line snapped

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jun 05 2022, 12:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2022, 12:52 ist
Massive fire breaks out in Satwari police station in Jammu. Credit: Twitter/ @ani_digital

At least seven seized cars and over a dozen two-wheelers were burnt when a fire broke out on the Satwari police station premises early on Sunday, officials said.

The fire broke out in an open area housing the seized vehicles around 1:50 am after an overhead power line snapped, they said.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot which brought the blaze under control and saved the police station building, officials said.

"At least seven seized cars and over a dozen two-wheelers were completely gutted in the fire," an official of the fire and emergency department said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Fire

What's Brewing

World Environment Day | 5 practices for a greener earth

World Environment Day | 5 practices for a greener earth

World Environment Day | Turn your kitchen waste into compost

World Environment Day | Turn your kitchen waste into compost

Importance of plant-based collagen for skin health

Importance of plant-based collagen for skin health

Ramen to Bibimbap: Eating your way through K-dramas

Ramen to Bibimbap: Eating your way through K-dramas

Culinary sustainability: ‘Rewoking’ the past

Culinary sustainability: ‘Rewoking’ the past

Erratic monsoon hits the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu

Erratic monsoon hits the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu

Mumbai's wetlands are dissipating

Mumbai's wetlands are dissipating

Seeing the environment from a gender lens

Seeing the environment from a gender lens

Going green is the new red, period.

Going green is the new red, period.

 