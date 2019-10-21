Massive fire breaks out in MP hotel, no casualty

 A massive fire broke out in a four-floor hotel in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Monday, police said.

No casualty was reported so far, they said.

The blaze erupted in 'Golden Gate' hotel, located in Vijay Nagar area, and the flames spread rapidly across its four floors, a police official said, adding that thick smoke engulfed the entire premises.

As soon as the fire was reported, those present in the hotel were evacuated and simultaneously, people in the adjoining residential buildings were also alerted, he said.

According to eyewitnesses, fire brigade employees made hectic efforts to douse the flames which spread to inner areas of the hotel.

Indore Municipal Corporation's deputy commissioner Mahendra Singh Chauhan told PTI that the hotel comprised some restaurants and around 25 rooms.

"There is no information of any casualty so far," he said, adding that the cause of the fire was not yet known.

Efforts were underway to douse the blaze, he said.

