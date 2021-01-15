Mathura court defers hearing to Jan 18 on plea seeking removal of mosque

A court here on Friday deferred hearing till January 18 on a plea filed by a Hindu outfit for the removal of a mosque near a temple which the devouts believe marks the birthplace of Lord Krishna.
A similar plea seeking the removal of the mosque is pending before the District and Sessions court here.
Advocate Shailendra Singh, who represents Hindu Army chief Manish Yadav in the case, said the hearing was deferred to January 18 as Civil Judge Senior Division Neha Bhadauria was on leave.
The suit is related to the 17th century Shahi Idgah mosque, which is claimed to have been built at the birthplace of Lord Krishna, within the 13.37-acre premises of the Katra Keshav Dev temple here.
