Mathura temple bans shorts, night suits

Radharani temple in Barsana has issued an order that bars people wearing half-pants, bermuda shorts, and mini skirts from entering the temple.
A poster pasted outside the temple Thursday says the order will come into effect in a week, said Rasbihari Goswami, a temple official.
The temple authorities have also proscribed night suits and torn jeans inside the premises.
Some months back, Radha Damodar temple here too had banned the entry of those wearing such clothes.
On June 21, the management of Birua Badi temple in Budaun district imposed a dress code for people visiting the temple, banning jeans, t-shirts, night suits, torn jeans and other such dresses inside the temple.
