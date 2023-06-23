Mathura temple bans shorts, night suits

Mathura temple bans shorts, night suits

The temple authorities have also proscribed night suits and torn jeans inside the premises.

PTI
PTI, Mathura,
  • Jun 23 2023, 15:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2023, 15:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Radharani temple in Barsana has issued an order that bars people wearing half-pants, bermuda shorts, and mini skirts from entering the temple.

A poster pasted outside the temple Thursday says the order will come into effect in a week, said Rasbihari Goswami, a temple official.

The temple authorities have also proscribed night suits and torn jeans inside the premises.

Read more | Maharashtra: 'Dress code' for devotees imposed at four temples in Nagpur

Some months back, Radha Damodar temple here too had banned the entry of those wearing such clothes.

On June 21, the management of Birua Badi temple in Budaun district imposed a dress code for people visiting the temple, banning jeans, t-shirts, night suits, torn jeans and other such dresses inside the temple.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Uttar Pradesh
mathura

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pak PM 'snatches' umbrella from officer amid downpour

Pak PM 'snatches' umbrella from officer amid downpour

James Cameron wishes he'd sounded alarm over Titan sub

James Cameron wishes he'd sounded alarm over Titan sub

UP heat wave likely doubled by climate change: study

UP heat wave likely doubled by climate change: study

Social connectedness vital to survive climate disasters

Social connectedness vital to survive climate disasters

Neymar could face $1M fine for environmental violations

Neymar could face $1M fine for environmental violations

Why Modi and other top Indian leaders stay single

Why Modi and other top Indian leaders stay single

Coffee, idli-dosa lovers, beware! Price rise on cards

Coffee, idli-dosa lovers, beware! Price rise on cards

TXT, Jonas Brothers collaborate for 'Do It Like That'

TXT, Jonas Brothers collaborate for 'Do It Like That'

K'taka man fights bear, walks 2 kms with eye gouged out

K'taka man fights bear, walks 2 kms with eye gouged out

Modi gifts eco-friendly diamond to Jill Biden

Modi gifts eco-friendly diamond to Jill Biden

 