Mattresses in Punjab's Guru Gobind Singh hospital not changed for 15 years: Report

Days after Punjab Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra came under fire from several quarters after he allegedly forced the vice chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) to lie on a dirty mattress during an inspection, it has come to light that most of the mattresses used in the skin ward of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College (GGSMCH) in Faridkot have not been changed since they were installed in 2007.

Out of a total of 30 beds in the ward, the mattresses of 20 beds have not been replaced since 2007, India Today reported.

"A fresh demand was made last year too but the mattresses were not replaced. When a prisoner ward was created, we verbally requested that the mattresses should be replaced. The authorities refused, saying that there were no mattresses. We were told that the mattresses have already been distributed in all wards," a senior nurse who works in the ward told the publication.

The nurse said that they had only made verbal requests and no return requisition was sent.

"Ten mattresses were provided in 2018. There are 30 beds in this ward. The mattresses are required to be replaced after every five years. We usually get patients with skin diseases and their conditions are serious. I have been working here for the last 15 years and have only received 10 mattresses," she added.

After the incident involving Jouramajra, BFUHS VC Raj Bahadur had quit from the post and said he had conveyed to the Punjab chief minister the "humiliation" he faced and requested that he be relieved from services as the work environment was not conducive.

"I have expressed my anguish to the chief minister and told him I felt humiliated," Bahadur told PTI.

A video clip of the incident at GGSMCH showed Jouramajra placing a hand on the veteran surgeon's shoulder as he pointed towards the "damaged and dirty condition" of the mattress inside the hospital's skin department.

The minister was seen to be forcing Dr Bahadur to lie down on the same mattress.

Bahadur in the video is seen explaining to the minister that he was not responsible for the facilities, to which the AAP leader retorted, "Everything is in your hands."

(With PTI inputs)