Another case of black fungus in Dehradun's Max Hospital

Max Hospital in Dehradun reports another case of black fungus

There have been three cases of post-Covid black fungus infection at the hospital

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • May 15 2021, 14:27 ist
  • updated: May 15 2021, 15:35 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

An elderly man who had recovered from the novel coronavirus infection was detected with the deadly black fungus infection or mucormycosis at Max Hospital here.

Doctors had to remove the infected eye of the 60-year-old patient earlier this week, hospital authorities said on Saturday.

He had recovered from Covid-19 late last month, they said.

There have been three cases of post-Covid black fungus infection at the hospital. The first two cases were reported in January and February this year.

Also Read | Black fungus on the rise: Here’s a list of dos and don’ts

All three patients had to undergo surgeries, they said.

Chief Medical Superintendent of the hospital Rahul Prasad said people with diabetes and weak immunity are vulnerable to the infection which first affects the eyes and can be fatal if it spreads to other parts of the body.

Covid-19 patients who have co-morbidities like diabetes need to be very careful even after recovery to keep mucormycosis at bay, Prasad said.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttarakhand
Mucormycosis
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

The moon, Mars & beyond: China’s ambitious space plans

The moon, Mars & beyond: China’s ambitious space plans

Chinese spacecraft successfully lands on Mars

Chinese spacecraft successfully lands on Mars

$100 million club: Picasso's most expensive paintings

$100 million club: Picasso's most expensive paintings

1st genetically modified mosquitoes in US hatching now

1st genetically modified mosquitoes in US hatching now

Perseverance, Hope and a god: A history of Mars rovers

Perseverance, Hope and a god: A history of Mars rovers

Palaeontologists identify a new 'talkative' dinosaur

Palaeontologists identify a new 'talkative' dinosaur

 