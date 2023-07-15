Mayawati slams Rajasthan Congress over Karauli murder

Mayawati slams Congress govt in Rajasthan over Karauli murder

The body of the girl, a resident of the Todabhim area of Karauli, was found in a well on Thursday.

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jul 15 2023, 15:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2023, 15:16 ist
BSP chief Mayawati. Credit: PTI Photo

BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday lashed out at the Congress government in Rajasthan over the murder of a Dalit girl in Karauli district in the state and demanded strict action against those responsible.

The body of the girl, a resident of the Todabhim area of Karauli, was found in a well on Thursday. She was allegedly abducted and later found dead with a gunshot wound and acid burns.

In a tweet in Hindi, the BSP supremo said, "The case of Dalit harassment/murder in Rajasthan is upsetting and a matter of great shame for the state government there. No amount of condemnation is enough for the well-planned casteist incident of abducting and killing a Dalit girl and throwing her body burnt with acid into a well in Karauli district."

"Although the safety and respect of the poor, downtrodden, Dalits, tribals and the most backward classes cannot be expected from governments of the Congress or other parties like the BJP, yet we demand that government ensure strict action against the culprits," she added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Rajasthan
Congress
Mayawati

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tourists flock to 1000-year-old Tripura historical site

Tourists flock to 1000-year-old Tripura historical site

'Cirkus' failure was surprising: Rohit Shetty

'Cirkus' failure was surprising: Rohit Shetty

Jaishankar, Blinken add splash of colour to Asia Summit

Jaishankar, Blinken add splash of colour to Asia Summit

AI wrote housing Bill. Critics say it’s not intelligent

AI wrote housing Bill. Critics say it’s not intelligent

DKS inspects progress of underground metro stations  

DKS inspects progress of underground metro stations  

Macron's gift to Modi pays tribute to Indian soldiers

Macron's gift to Modi pays tribute to Indian soldiers

Chandrayaan-3 backed by different space agencies

Chandrayaan-3 backed by different space agencies

PM Modi gifts sandalwood replica of sitar to Macron

PM Modi gifts sandalwood replica of sitar to Macron

Missing children cases rising in Karnataka

Missing children cases rising in Karnataka

 