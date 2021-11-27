Mayawati takes on BJP over 'poor' law and order in UP, condemns murder of Dalit family

Mayawati takes on BJP over 'poor' law and order in UP

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati on Saturday termed the recent murder of four members of a Dalit family in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj "shameful" and blamed the poor law and order situation under the BJP government for the incident.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, the BSP chief said, "Very sad and shameful murder of four people of a Dalit family in Prayagraj, UP recently. This incident also shows the poor law and order of the government. It seems that the BJP is also following in the footsteps of the SP government in this matter."

In a related tweet, she said, "After this incident, a BSP delegation led by Babulal Bhanwra that had reached there said dabangs (strongmen) in Prayagraj are terrorising the people due to which the murder happened."

 

The BSP demanded that the government take strict legal action against all the strongmen responsible for the crime. Four members of a Dalit family were brutally murdered in Gohri village under Phaphamau police station area of Prayagraj on Wednesday night.

The head of the family, around 50; his 45-year-old wife, 16-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son were murdered while sleeping in the house.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had visited the village and met the bereaved family in Prayagraj on Friday. 

