Mayawati welcomes Unlock 4 ‘unified’ central policy

Mayawati welcomes ‘unified’ central policy regarding Unlock 4 guidelines

PTI
PTI, Locknow,
  • Aug 30 2020, 15:01 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2020, 15:01 ist
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati. Credit: PTI Photo

BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday welcomed the “unified” policy of the Centre pertaining to Unlock 4 guidelines.

The Union home ministry on Saturday issued the Unlock 4 guidelines under which metro trains would be allowed to resume services from September 7 in a graded manner, while political, social and religious congregations of up to 100 people would be permitted from September 21.

Follow live updates on the coronavirus here

However, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed for students till September 30, with some relaxations for students of classes 9 to 12.

"The unified policy (ek saamaanya neeti) of the Union home ministry pertaining to lockdown/unlock to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic is welcome. This has long been the demand of BSP. It will stop (people from) indulging in politics in the garb of coronavirus, and the public will get more facilities,” Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

Also Read: Unlock 4.0 guidelines: Metro to start operations from Sept 7; schools, colleges to remain shut till Sept 30

In a significant directive, the home ministry said state governments shall not impose any local lockdown outside the containment zones without prior consultation with the central government.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BSP
Mayawati
Unlock
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Just ignore the naysayers'

DH Toon | 'Just ignore the naysayers'

Mystical mosaics

Mystical mosaics

India’s TB burden will rise due to Covid-19 lockdown

India’s TB burden will rise due to Covid-19 lockdown

Dissent within Congress quashed yet again

Dissent within Congress quashed yet again

'Congress can survive and thrive without the family'

'Congress can survive and thrive without the family'

Standard Covid-19 tests may not give scale of infection

Standard Covid-19 tests may not give scale of infection

 