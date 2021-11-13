Mayawati's mother passes away at 92

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Nov 13 2021, 18:45 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2021, 18:47 ist
Mayawati. Credit: PTI file photo

BSP president Mayawati's mother Ramrati died from heart failure in Delhi on Saturday.

Ramrati, 92, died at a hospital in the national capital where she was undergoing treatment, a BSP release issued here said.

Mayawati left for Delhi soon after getting information about the death of her mother, the release said. The last rites will be performed in Delhi on Sunday, it said.

BSP leaders and workers offered condolences on the death of the party president's mother any prayed for peace to the soul.

About a year ago, Mayawati's father Prabhudayal had died at the age of 95, the release added.

