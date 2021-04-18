Mayor alleges mismatch in Delhi Covid deaths

Mayor claims 'more Covid-19 deaths' took place than reported by Delhi govt

According to the official data shared by the health department, 141 fatalities were reported on April 16

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 18 2021, 01:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2021, 01:52 ist
Healthcare workers load the body of a man who died from Covid-19 into an ambulance, in LNJP hospital, in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters photo

More deaths from Covid-19 took place on Friday according to municipal records vis-a-vis the figures reported by the city government, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash claimed on Saturday.

According to the official data shared by the health department, 141 fatalities were reported on April 16.

The North Delhi mayor, however, claimed that the "death count from Covid-19 was 193 on Friday".

"According to cremations and burials performed of Covid-19 victims, the number of fatalities stands at 193," he claimed.

In civic areas across Delhi, 300 platforms have been reserved for Covid victims, he said.

Last year too, the BJP-led civic bodies and the AAP-ruled Delhi government had a war of words over "discrepancy" in number of deaths from the pandemic reported by the two authorities.

Delhi
Coronavirus
Death
COVID-19

