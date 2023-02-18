Mayoral poll delay: AAP protests outside L-G office, seeks his resignation

The Aam Aadmi party on Saturday staged a protest outside Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena's office seeking his resignation over the delay in the mayoral election.

After the Supreme Court's Friday ruling that the nominated members cannot vote for mayoral election, the L-G should resign immediately as he delayed the polls over two-and-a-half months, it said.

The party alleged that Delhi L-G, along with BJP, was engaged in postponing the mayoral election for two-and-a-half months and unconstitutionally allowing the voting rights to the nominated members.

"Yesterday, the Supreme Court proved that the LG-BJP together were tearing apart the Constitution. In the role of guardian of the constitution, the L-G was engaged in tearing apart the constitution itself, so does he have any right to continue in his post? asked AAP leader Durgesh Pathak.

AAP Mayor candidate Shelly Oberoi said that after the Supreme Court verdict, L-G Saxena should immediately resign from his post for harassing the people of Delhi, for supporting BJP's hooliganism besides involving in unconstitutional work.