Mayoral poll: AAP protests demanding L-G's resignation

Mayoral poll delay: AAP protests outside L-G office, seeks his resignation

AAP alleged that Delhi L-G, along with BJP, was engaged in postponing the mayoral election for two-and-a-half months

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 18 2023, 15:31 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2023, 15:31 ist
AAP workers stage a protest against Delhi Lt. Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena outside his residence. Credit: PTI Photo

The Aam Aadmi party on Saturday staged a protest outside Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena's office seeking his resignation over the delay in the mayoral election.

After the Supreme Court's Friday ruling that the nominated members cannot vote for mayoral election, the L-G should resign immediately as he delayed the polls over two-and-a-half months, it said.

The party alleged that Delhi L-G, along with BJP, was engaged in postponing the mayoral election for two-and-a-half months and unconstitutionally allowing the voting rights to the nominated members.

Also Read | Victory of democracy: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on SC ruling on mayoral poll

"Yesterday, the Supreme Court proved that the LG-BJP together were tearing apart the Constitution. In the role of guardian of the constitution, the L-G was engaged in tearing apart the constitution itself, so does he have any right to continue in his post? asked AAP leader Durgesh Pathak.

AAP Mayor candidate Shelly Oberoi said that after the Supreme Court verdict, L-G Saxena should immediately resign from his post for harassing the people of Delhi, for supporting BJP's hooliganism besides involving in unconstitutional work.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

V K Saxena
India News
Indian Politics
Delhi Mayor

What's Brewing

Kim Jong Un brings daughter to soccer match

Kim Jong Un brings daughter to soccer match

DH Toon | Bommai presents 'revenue-surplus' Budget

DH Toon | Bommai presents 'revenue-surplus' Budget

Shine on your crazy (Lab) diamond

Shine on your crazy (Lab) diamond

Whackyverse | Survey jana

Whackyverse | Survey jana

Aussies show fight as India flex

Aussies show fight as India flex

‘Child-centred view must to deal with child marriage'

‘Child-centred view must to deal with child marriage'

Collective action needed to save wetlands

Collective action needed to save wetlands

Reflecting on life and death

Reflecting on life and death

 